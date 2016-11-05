Have your say on railway station plans

Drop-in sessions are being held for people to have their say over planned improvements to Market Harborough station and the Midland Main Line.

It is hoped that the work to the station will improve access for wheelchair users, better facilities for cyclists and a new access road to the car park to reduce congestion.

The refurbishment will also see the construction of larger platforms to cater for longer trains.

The area around the station will be remodelled to allow the track to be straightened, which means trains approaching and leaving the station will be able to travel at higher speeds.

Work is due to begin in summer 2017.

Rob McIntosh, route managing director for Network Rail, said: “We hope the improvements will help to drive economic growth in the East Midlands and we thank residents for their patience whilst these vital upgrades are carried out.”

Teams from Network Rail and East Midlands Trains will be in Harborough indoor market on Saturday November 12 between 9:30am-4pm to talk about the plans for the station.