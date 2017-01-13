Bruce’s takeover saves town jobs

Around 200 of the 250 jobs at a Market Harborough travel firm have been saved after a takeover.

Town travel group All Leisure, which employed 250 people at its Rockingham Road base, ceased trading last week.

But international travel group G Adventures, led by charismatic Canadian businessman Bruce Poon Tip, has taken over two of All Leisure’s biggest brands - Travelsphere and Just You.

“It’s business as usual for Travelsphere and Just You” confirmed the group’s Market Harborough press officer Matt Howard.

“These two brands will remain in Market Harborough, and for these brands the future looks fantastic. Everyone’s very excited.”

That still means 50 people formerly employed by All Leisure in the town have lost their jobs. They were connected with two money-losing All Leisure brands - Voyages of Discovery and Swan Hellenic - which have ceased trading.

New umbrella company G Adventures bills itself as “the world’s leading independent adventure travel company”, and offers small-group tours, safaris and expeditions to more than 100 countries on seven continents.

Founder Bruce Poon Tip sees tourism as “a force for global good” and potentially “the greatest form of wealth redistribution the world has ever seen”.

He has written two best-selling books and been praised for his approach by no less than the Dalai Lama.

Bruce Poon Tip said: “Travelsphere and Just You are both leaders in their fields . We are all really excited that they have become part of the G Adventures family.”