100 jobs set for town as label firm sets up hub

A leading supplier of self-adhesive labels has set up its Western Europe hub in Market Harborough.

The Turkish-founded company Frimpeks hopes to employ up to 100 people in the town over the next few years.

The firm’s new Market Harborough base, off Rockingham Road, will eventually be able to produce 100 million square metres of label stock a year, the company says.

The company specialises in products for the print and packaging industries.

Frimpeks’ UK managing director Dave Casey said: “The local community at Market Harborough will see an additional 50 new jobs created this year.

“There are plans to expand the operation to 100 employees across the next couple of years.”

Jobs will be for machine operators, warehouse operatives, customer service people, and operations and logistic managers.

The new 35,000 square feet site is described as a “bespoke slitting and finishing facility” for labels.

The Market Harborough facility will also become the hub for all Western European distribution for the company.

It will look to become a 24/7 operation, with a maximum three-day delivery guaranteed across the region.

Frimpeks already has a UK site at Saxmundham, Suffolk, which manufactures or distributes self-adhesive laminates, inks and digital media.

Frimpeks sees itself as a global company, and has websites in five languages.

Its head office is in Istanbul, Turkey.

The company also has bases in Russia, Germany and the United States.