A comedy night at Market Harborough micro-pub Beerhouse has raised more than £300 for charity.

The money will go to local charity The Squires Effect.

Fun...

Organiser Pete Thomas said: “We had an outstanding night of comedy. It’s very pleasing to see the venue packed out for a worthy cause.”

The picture (above) shows Ivan Sheldrake of Beerhouse, Sharon Joyce of Squires Effect, local comedian Dave Hall and organiser Pete Thomas.