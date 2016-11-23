Author inspires pupils in special school visit

Children at Meadowdale Primary School in Harborough welcomed inspirational author Andy Cope for a visit.

During the morning Andy talked to pupils in Years 2-6 about his Spy Dog series of children’s books and how he came up with his ideas for the series before setting the children a writing challenge.

One child from each class was chosen to read their story out to everyone in a special assembly and Andy gave a prize to his overall favourite.

In the afternoon, Andy led a workshop for the older children on his “Art of Being Brilliant” programme which promotes positive thinking and self-motivation.

Headteacher Kerry Rodger said: ”The children loved the chance to share their own writing with Andy and produced some brilliant work.

Everyone came away really inspired to read Andy’s books and to think about how they can be the best that they can be!”