Arson causes damage at town football club

A fire started deliberately at Harborough Town Football Club has caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Fire crews were called to the club off Northampton Road on Sunday at 6.15pm after a fire in a litter bin spread to a fence and then to a stand for spectators.

Club groundsman Kez Dunkley said: “It’s just mindless. A lot of people put a lot of time and effort into this club, most of them volunteers.” Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.