Aldi recalls popular food dish over allergy fears

ALDI is recalling one of its popular curry dishes because it contains milk, which is not declared within the ingredients list.

It means the Chinese Chicken Curry with Egg Fried Rice product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Aldi issues recall

The recall applies to the 450g pack size product with any ‘Use By’ date.

A company spokesperson said: “If you have bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”