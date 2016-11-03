A round-up of Bonfire Night events in the Harborough district

Bonfire Night, November 5, falls on Saturday this year, concentrating all the flames and fireworks on one day.

In Market Harborough, the hot ticket, hot dog event is of course the St Joseph’s PTA bonfire.

In case you don’t know its in a field accessed down a path from Coventry Road, almost opposite the old cottage hospital. It starts at 6.30pm.

The display many people go to in Lutterworth is at Lutterworth Golf Club, off Rugby Road.

Here gates open at 4.30pm, with the fire started at 6pm.

There’s an unusual bonfire night celebration at West Lodge Rural Farm, Back Lane, Desborough.

It’s got all the fun and the fire - but no fireworks. That’s to keep it young child and animal friendly.

They have two celebrations - on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6. But if you want to go, you must book tickets in advance, because places are limited.

The Foxton Firework Charity Bonfire, at Foxton, near Market Harborough. is always popular.

This event is taking place on Saturday at The Texas Steak House on Main Street in the village.

All proceeds are shared between the 1st Foxton Scout Group, Foxton Tennis Club and Gumley Cricket Club.

The Rotary Club of Kibworth and Fleckney put on a good event too.

Again that’s on Saturday, November 5, on a site off Harborough Road, Kibworth.