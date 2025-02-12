Runners donate sports kit to charities

Collections of sports cloths and shoes donated to charities

A large collection of mainly sports clothing and running shoes brought to The Echo Village Cafe at Market Harborough Town along St Mary's road was gathered by members of Harborough Athletic Club to help charities and people with barriers of affordability.

The members looked through their drawers and cupboards for running kit and trainers to support the club’s sustainability project for the second consecutive year which is now intended to be an annual event.

Howard Crabtree, the club secretary said, “The collection has been put into good use by the charities to re-sale, distribute and benefit other people in need instead of being sent to the landfill”.

Three beneficiaries of the collectin are the Kip Keino Orphanage in the Matabeleland South region of Gwanda in Zimbabwe, Preloved Sports and JogOn who are both UK charities.

The Keino Orphanage is associated to the Kenyan running icon Kipchoge Keino and it was founded by Australian natives Michael Harmer and Rob Higley in 1995.

The ophanage runs concurrently with the Kip Keino Athletics Club for the under-privileged youths and guided by a resident athletics coach Zibusiso Nyoni.

Preloved Sports is an on-line charity where second-hand sports kit is made available for purchase at reduced prices while JogOn has distribution sites in the UK and abroad to provide shoes to those who want to run.

Judy Rowley, a member of the club’s Committee focuses on ensuring running is as sustainable as possible.

Judy stated, “A few of us at the club incuding Elaine Hunter organised the collection as a social afternoon in support of the club’s environmental commitments which had a good response.

As a club and as runners we want to prevent kit from going to waste when it could benefit someone disadvantaged.

It is an important initiative and we are grateful to everyone who joined us for this hugely successful event.