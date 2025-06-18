Queen beats Rihanna and Oasis to nation’s top song for drive to work

Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen is the nation’s favourite song to blast on the car radio, followed by U2’s Beautiful Day and the iconic Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac, according to a new poll.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music has the ultimate feel-good factor, with 99% of Brits saying that starting the morning with a good tune has a positive impact on the rest of the day. Many also agree it’s a real mood booster, according to the poll conducted by EDF.

Most Popular

More than nine out of 10 Brits (93%) try to make their journey to work more fun with most admitting that the wrong music, stopping for petrol, or worse, having to pay for it are high on the list of early morning bugbears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a 20-mile daily commute, drivers could spend over £560 on diesel across the year.

LEIDEN, THE NETHERLANDS - NOV 27, 1980: Queen during a concert in the Groenoordhallen in Leiden in the Netherlands

Switching to an electric vehicle (EV) could save Brits £464.64 a year commuting with EDF’s GoElectric tariff - Britain’s cheapest fixed EV tariff.

This means a 20-mile commute can cost as little as 51p when charging using off peak rates. With 71% saying listening to their favourite songs on their way to work puts them in a positive mindset and nearly a third (27%) believing it helps to reduce stress levels before getting to their desks, EDF has compiled Brits’ favourite mood-boosting bangers into a 20-track playlist, one song for each mile of their daily commute.

Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen is the nation’s favourite song to blast on the car radio, followed by U2’s Beautiful Day and the iconic Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac, according to a new poll.

Philippe Commaret, managing director of customers at EDF, said “Our research has shown that people reach for mood-boosting tracks on their journeys to work, not just out of habit but because of the tangible benefits doing so provides daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And when the average commute is 51p, it really is enough to get people bursting into song!

“Whether it’s a classic like ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’ - my personal favourite for early mornings - or a current chart topper, the right track can transform a commute.

“At EDF, change is in our power, so with our tariff, which is Britain’s cheapest fixed EV tariff, customers can switch to EVs saving themselves cash and carbon, whilst travelling to work in the privacy and comfort of their own car too.”

The top 10 commuting songs are:

Don’t Stop Me Now, Queen Beautiful Day, U2 Go Your Own Way, Fleetwood Mac Mr. Brightside, The Killers Livin’ On A Prayer, Bon Jovi I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Whitney Houston Adventure of a Lifetime, Coldplay Don’t Look Back in Anger, Oasis Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!, ABBA We Found Love, Rihanna

To find out more about EDF’s GoElectric tariff and to stream the top 20 ultimate commuting tracks for free on Spotify, please visit this link.