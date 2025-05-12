Hospital trust marks 80th anniversary of VE Day with various events

On May 8, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) joined the nation in commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day).

The Trust brought together staff, patients, and visitors for a series of special events to honour the sacrifices of those who fought and died during the Second World War and reflect on the resilience of those who lived through it.

The day’s commemorations provided opportunities for remembrance and celebration. At the Glenfield Hospital, staff and patients gathered in the Secret Garden for a VE Day-themed tea party. Celebrations also took place on wards, including Ward 28 at the Glenfield Hospital, where staff and patients enjoyed tea and cakes together to mark the occasion.

Commercial services manager Karen James, who organised the tea party, said: "We wanted the event to feel like a celebration, and it was lovely to see people relaxing and enjoying themselves, while also taking a moment to remember the importance of the day.

"The Secret Garden also provided a calm setting for people to pause and reflect, and it felt especially meaningful to do that together on the anniversary of VE Day."

At the Leicester Royal Infirmary (LRI) a Service of Reflection was held which included a two-minute silence at 2:41pm, mirroring the time that Nazi Germany surrendered.

Kartar Singh Bring, head of chaplaincy at UHL, said: “VE Day was not only a time to commemorate the end of the war in Europe in 1945, but also an opportunity to reflect on the hope, courage, and unity that emerged in the face of adversity.

As we marked this significant anniversary, we joined in reflection, remembered the sacrifices made by so many, and renewed our commitment to the peace they fought for. It was important that we do not forget the lessons of the past and continue to strive for a world of understanding and compassion.”

Throughout the day, UHL’s chapels were open for those seeking a quiet moment of personal reflection. Staff, patients, and visitors took the opportunity to pause and honour the courage of those who served, and to remember the lives lost during the war.