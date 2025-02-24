It’s the final WWE Raw on Netflix before the company’s next big event - the Elimination Chamber in Toronto 🥊📺🥊

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final episode of WWE Raw before the Elimination Chamber takes place tonight (February 24 2025.)

Before then, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship is on the line, while the mystery of Jade Cargill continues.

Here’s what’s planned already for the latest episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, when it’s on live in the UK and the latest WWE Elimination Chamber card.

There’s certainly a lot more questions to be answered at WWE Elimination Chamber this weekend, and it’s not who is going to cement their place at Wrestlemania 41 either.

The talk of the town (and dirt sheets, and Reddit forms) after the most recent episode of WWE Smackdown , which you can stream on Netflix right now, saw the return of The Rock and an unusual proposition he had for current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rock invited Rhodes to be ‘his’ champion, evoking from many long-time wrestling fans memories of when The Rock turned on ‘the people’ to become the Corporate champion during his run with the belt after Survivor Series 1998 .

But instead of Mr. McMahon courting The Rock, on this occasion it would be one of the principal players of the TKO board inviting ‘The American Nightmare’ to be the chosen champion instead - which we’ll find out when Rhodes gives his answer in Toronto on Saturday.

Before then though, we have our final WWE Raw before the big premium live event, with Lyra Valkyria defending her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Dakota Kai, the mystery of who attacked Jade Cargill giving Eastenders a run for its money and will Kevin Owens show up, wreck the place and leave or will Sami Zayn become involved before their slobberknocker in Canada?

What has been announced for WWE Raw on February 24 2025?

What will this year's participants in the Elimination Chamber have to say on the final episode of WWE Raw on Netflix before this weekend's Premium Live Event? | WWE

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) v Dakota Kai

Last week, Dakota Kai secured a victory over Ivy Nile to become the No. 1 contender for Lyra Valkyria’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The two have history, having battled in the tournament finals that crowned Valkyria as the inaugural champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the title on the line once again, can Kai rewrite history and take the gold? And with Ivy Nile still in the mix, could she make her presence felt?

Who Attacked Jade Cargill?

The attack on Jade Cargill remains one of the biggest unanswered questions in WWE. Footage surfaced last week showing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at the scene, leading Bianca Belair and Naomi to step up and confront them.

Now, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line as Belair & Naomi defend against Morgan & Rodriguez. Will this match bring us any closer to uncovering the truth behind the assault on Cargill?

Sami vs Kevin: fight forever?

The complex relationship between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens has once again turned hostile. Despite not being medically cleared to compete, Zayn demanded a match against Owens at Elimination Chamber. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce granted the request—but as a non-sanctioned fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their brutal encounter now set in stone, what chaos will unfold on RAW as the tension between these former best friends boils over?

How can I watch the latest episode of WWE Raw?

The latest episode of WWE Raw is scheduled to air live on Netflix in the United Kingdom from 1am on February 25 2025, with on-demand screenings of the episode taking place shortly afterwards

What matches are currently confirmed for Elimination Chamber 2025?

With this being the ‘go home’ episode of WWE Raw before this weekend’s Elimination Chamber takes place in Toronto, Canada, expect some more matches to be confirmed alongside any changes or additions that may take place on this week’s WWE Smackdown.

Elimination Chamber: Toronto 2025 - current card

Men’s Elimination Chamber: John Cena v CM Punk v Drew McIntyre v Logan Paul v Damian Priest v Seth Rollins (winner to challenge Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41)

Women’s Elimination Chamber: Liv Morgan v Bianca Belair v Alexa Bliss v Naomi v Bayley v Roxanne Perez (winner to challenge Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 41)

Unsanctioned Match: Sami Zayn v Kevin Owens

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus v Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Plus, Cody Rhodes makes his decision after The Rock’s ‘unusual’ request during the WWE Smackdown episode on February 21 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch Elimination Chamber 2025?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will be screening on Netflix as part of the company’s deal with the streaming giant on March 2 2025 from 12am GMT, with preshow build up available on the WWE’s YouTube channel shortly beforehand - usually around the 10:30pm GMT mark.

Do you think that Cody Rhodes will accept The Rock’s invitation to become ‘his’ champion, or do you think it will set up a turn with the Elimination Chamber winner becoming the ‘chosen’ Undisputed WWE Champion? Leave your predictions below!