The Apprentice films its boardroom scenes in a surprising location 👀

The Apprentice is one of the BBC’s most iconic shows.

It features plenty of signature locations - from the losers café to the boardroom.

But where exactly does the Beeb film the show?

The Apprentice is back and it is celebrating its 20th year on our screens. It is hard to believe but it actually started all the way back in early 2005.

Lord Alan Sugar and his trusty advisors are back to put another batch of candidates through their paces. Before one is ultimately awarded a £250,000 investment at the end of the competition.

If you have been watching the show for years, or just recently started, you might be wondering where it is filmed. Here’s all you need to know - including where the boardroom is located.

Where is The Apprentice filmed?

The exact filming locations for the BBC show depends on the task the candidates are taking on in any given episode. The vast majority of filming takes place around London - but for example they sometimes go further afield.

For the first episode of series 19 in 2025, Lord Sugar sent them to Austria to organise tours. Previous seasons have seen the candidates sent to locations like the Caribbean and Dubai.

Two different sites have been used for the café visited by the losing team after a task. First is The Bridge in Acton, West London and the second is La Cabana 2 in North London.

Where is the boardroom in The Apprentice?

The part of the episode where things get serious, the boardroom is where Lord Sugar decides who to fire (and then ultimately hire). It might look like the kind of office you would find in a building in Canary Wharf or other parts of central London.

But, according to the Metro, it is actually filmed at a custom set. The ‘boardroom’ set is located at Black Island Studios in London.