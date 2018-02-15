Two plays at Harborough Theatre

There are two plays for the price of one being performed by Market Harborough Drama Society.

Five Kinds of Silence and Who Calls? are coming to Harborough Theatre from Tuesday, February 27, to Saturday, March 3.

The former is written by Shelagh Stevenson, Billy is a bully who treats his wife and grown-up daughters abysmally, until eventually they decide to kill him.

This award-winning, powerful and eloquent play deals unflinchingly with the issue of domestic abuse and its consequences. It also contains very strong language.

Director Andrew Nelson, making his MHDS directorial debut.

Who Calls? is by David Campton. When England was still divided between upstairs and downstairs, the staff of a large Victorian house gather in the kitchen of their mistress, who is wealthy, demanding, flamboyant and deceased, or is she?

This is directed by John Foreman.

Visit www.harboroughtheatre.co.uk for more.