Two Alan Bennett plays for the price of one coming to Market Harborough

Market Harborough Drama Society has announced it will be taking on two pieces by one of the country’s best known playwrights.

The group will perform two of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads in the next studio production taking place at Harborough Theatre in Church Street.

It will be performed from Thursday to Saturday October 25 to 27 and will be directed by Andrew Nelson.

The firstplay is entitled A Chip in the Sugat and is based around the middle aged bachelor Graham.

He has some mental health issues and still lives at home with his mother. They both enjoy a quiet predictable existence.

One day, the duo bump into an old boyfriends of her and romance is soon rekindled and Graham is left wondering whether his life will be turned upside down.

The second play is entitled Bed Among the Lentils.

Susan is the wife of a vicar, living in a small village near Leeds.

She is bored with her husband, unhappy with her life and starts drinking copious amounts of sherry.

After building up a debt in her local shop, Susan starts buying her sherry from Ramesh, a young, attractive Asian grocer in Leeds and begins an affair with him.

Ramesh pushes Susan towards recovery and she begins to attend AA meetings. Ramesh then sells his shop and returns to India.

The vicar thinks that God is responsible for Susan’s recovery, and his Bishop recommends him for a higher position.

Susan remains passive, knowing that her recovery is due to Ramesh and that God and her husband have little to do with it…

Performances start at 7.45pm each night of the three night run.

Tickets are limited to 50 so people are advised to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Tickets on sale now and they can be purchased by visiting www.harboroughtheatre.com or in person from the theatre at their Tuesday and Saturday mornings’ Box Offices open between 9.30am and 11.30am,

For further information give them a call on 015858 463673.