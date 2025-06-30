The hardcore punk outfit are set to continue their NEVER ENOUGH tour after their celebrated Glastonbury performance

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hardcore punks Turnstile have announced their return to the United Kingdom later this year.

After wowing audiences with their Glastonbury 2025 set, the group have included three UK dates as part of their European tour.

Here’s where you can catch the group live and how to get your hands on both pre-sale tickets and general tickets when they go on sale.

Having stunned audiences with their energetic performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, hardcore punk outfit Turnstile has announced three UK tour dates for 2025.

As part of their wider European tour, the group will be performing in Glasgow, Manchester, and London’s Alexandra Palace, with support throughout their UK dates coming in the forms of High Vis and The Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The American punk group has become one of the most prominent acts in the international punk movement since their formation in 2010, known for incorporating styles including indie, R&B, and electronic music alongside their cacophony of hardcore punk.

After a celebrated performance at Glastonbury 2025, hardcore punk heavyweights Turnstile have announced three UK tour dates later this year. | AFP via Getty Images

Their latest album Never Enough, released on June 6, 2025, has received universal acclaim and become their highest-charting album to date in several countries, including reaching the UK Top 20 charts upon its release.

Here’s where you can watch the band flying the hardcore punk flag when they return to the United Kingdom later this year.

Where are Turnstile performing in the United Kingdom in 2025?

The hardcore punk outfit will be performing at the following venues on the following dates in November:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

November 2 2025: O2 Academy, Glasgow (support from High Vis)

November 3 2025: UK Depot Mayfield, Manchester (support The Garden and High Vis)

November 5 2025: Alexandra Palace, London (support from The Garden and High Vis)

When can I get tickets to see Turnstile on their 2025 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to artist pre-sales or O2 Priority will be able to pick up tickets from July 2 2025 from 10am BST, while Gigs in Scotland pre-sales will commence from on the same day but at 12pm BST.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence on July 4 2025 from 10am BST through Ticketmaster UK.

What did Turnstile play during their Glastonbury 2025 performance?

During the band’s performance at Worthy Farm on June 29 2025, Turnstile performed the following set on the Others Stage (credit: Setlist.FM)

Never Enough

T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)

Endless

I Care/Dull

Don’t Play

7

Keep It Moving

Drop

Fly Again

Seein’ Stars

Come Back for More / Fazed Out

Holiday

Look Out For Me

Mystery

Blackout

Birds

Did you catch Turnstile at Glastonbury Festival 2025 or have you seen the band live before and can recommend people getting tickets (after yourself of course)? Leave a comment and let us know if we should be jumping on the Turnstile bandwagon ahead of their UK tour dates.