The popular BBC Radio 2 series is once again hitting the road to satisfy the appetite of ardent fans of 60s culture.

From the radio to your local venue - Tony Blackburn OBE brings the magic of the 60s to venues across the UK.

The Radio 2 Sounds of the 60s Live Tour is set for a huge number of dates across the country in 2026.

Here’s where the tour is set to visit and when you can pick up tickets for the blast of musical nostalgia.

Radio legend Tony Blackburn OBE has announced the return of his highly popular Sounds of the 60s Live Tour for 2026.

Following a series of sold-out shows this year, the tour will bring the biggest hits of the decade to theatres and concert halls across the UK from March to November for a slice of the era for both those of a certain age who remember it the first time around and those who might have just dipped their toes into the world of rock 'n' roll, soul, and pop from the decade.

Based on his long-running BBC Radio 2 show, the performance features a live band and a setlist packed with fresh medleys and timeless classics. Audiences can expect to hear hits from iconic artists like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Beach Boys, and Stevie Wonder, along with some of the greatest soul tracks ever recorded.

Tony Blackburn OBE will be out on the road throughout 2026, bringing his ever-popular Sounds of the 60s show to live audiences in the new year. | BBC

Speaking about the impending, widespread tour, Blackburn revealed that "The reaction to these shows has been amazing—it’s pure joy seeing audiences singing and dancing along to the greatest decade of music.

“Every night feels like a celebration... 2026 is going to be another fantastic year for the tour, and I can't wait to travel the country with this amazing band, sharing the music I've loved my whole life."

Here’s when and where you can enjoy a slice of 60s nostalgia in 2026 when BBC Radio 2’s Sounds of the 60s time-travels to your neck of the woods.

Where is Tony Blackburn and Sounds of the 60s touring in 2026?

You can catch the legendary radio host and all the sounds of the era when the tour arrives at the following locations;

When can I get tickets to attend Sounds of the 60s during the UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

It’s once again those O2 customers who have access to O2 Priority who will get their pick of tickets, as pre-sales through the service will commence from 10am BST on September 17, followed by Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales commencing on September 18 at 10am BST.

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on sale through Ticketmaster on September 19 at 10am BST.

