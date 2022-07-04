Wistow maze is back again - and this year it has a royal seal of approval

Award-winning Wistow Maze has been set up in the shape of the coronation crown to celebrate the Queen’s record-breaking Platinum Jubilee.

Award-winning Wistow Maze has been set up in the shape of the coronation crown to celebrate the Queen’s record-breaking Platinum Jubilee.

The giant eight-acre maize maze has a fun quiz trail hidden in its three miles of pathways, with high-level bridges and towers giving dazzling panoramic views.

Visitors will have to track down 12 quiz boards, each one showcasing great innovations during the Queen’s 70-year reign.

“Never before has a British monarch reigned for 70 years and we wanted to celebrate this historic event,” said Diana Brooks, the mystical attraction’s owner.

Visitors can also take part in a whole string of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard.

You’ll be able to enjoy a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.Across the road is Wistow Rural Centre with its cafe, garden centre, Wellness Centre, art gallery, model village and a host of shops.

A winner of Leicestershire’s “Best Visitor Attraction”, Wistow Maze attracts over 20,000 visitors every year from across Harborough and the East Midlands.

The maze will be open daily from 10am-6pm from Monday July 18 – Sunday 4 September 4 and then weekends only until Sunday September 18.

Adult admission costs £8.50, a child £6.95 and a family ticket (2+2) is £28.

Wistow Maze is situated opposite Wistow Rural Centre, which is signed from the A6 at Great Glen and Kibworth and the A5199 at Kilby.

The maze is redesigned every year using high-tech GPS satellite technology - and at the end of the season the maize is harvested for local cattle fodder.