Win a weekend at Wild Canvas camping

Wild Canvas Camping

Nestled within the breathtaking grounds of the Turvey House Estate in Bedfordshire, Wild Canvas provides an unparalleled camping experience with a relaxed festival atmosphere.

At Wild Canvas, guests can fully immerse themselves in nature while indulging in a variety of exciting activities. From paddle boarding and kids clubs to arts and crafts, yoga, and live DJ performances, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The spacious camping fields at Wild Canvas are idyllically situated alongside the picturesque River Great Ouse, making it the perfect destination for those seeking a refreshing morning dip or a peaceful moment by the tranquil waters while savoring their morning coffee from the ‘Riverfront Cafe & Grill’ on-site.

Music plays a pivotal role at Wild Canvas, with lazy afternoon DJ sessions by the river and a curated selection of world-class DJs performing at the Wild HQ Bar throughout the weekends. Guests can expect a chilled affair that sets the perfect summer soundtrack, elevating the overall experience.

Wild Canvas is offering an exclusive camping holiday giveaway for a family of four, including a two-night stay in a complimentary camping spot, and access to all the free activities on offer.

To enter, just send your answer to the following question, together with your name, email address and phone number, to [email protected] by 5pm on Friday, June 30.

Which county is the Turvey House Estate in?

For more information on the event visit: https://wildcanvas.uk/

Terms and Conditions:

This competition is open to people over the age of 18, with the exception of employees of the promoter, their families, agents and anyone else connected with this promotion.

One entry is allowed per person.

The competition will run until June 30, 2023, when entries will close.

One winner will be chosen at random from all eligible entries and notified of their win by email or phone within 7 days of the competition closing date.

There is one prize for one winner consisting of four tickets to the event detailed, which includes a two-night stay for two adults and two children only at Wild Canvas, Turvey, Bedfordshire.

The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative will be offered.

The winners agree to participate in reasonable post-event publicity and use their names and photographs in such publicity.