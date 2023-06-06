This will take place on Sunday June 18 and four visits are planned, in parties of six people, starting at 2.30pm, 3pm and 3.30pm. There may be some of the six remaining spaces for the 4pm visit but people would need checking through Phil Baildon on 01858 446 300. The cost is £3 per person.

A spokesperson for the Society said: "Deep under the floor of the church, near the south door exists Holy Trinity’s crypt or Charnel House. It wasn’t until the 18th Century a gravedigger fell into the crypt while working in the church. Legend has it that falling some 12 feet through pitch darkness into a mass of bones, some 2,500, was too much for the individual to bear, and it is reputed that he lost his mind through the incident."