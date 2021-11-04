Video and photos: Why some people might think UFOs are in the Harborough night sky this weekend

On Saturday November 6, The Gliding Centre at Husbands Bosworth Airfield will host an display by the international company Aerosparx, who has performed around the world. Photo by Aerosparx and Alex Prins.

A unique firework display involving airborne pyrotechnics will take place near Harborough this weekend.

And organisers admit that the amazing displays have previously been mistaken for UFOs by some people!

Local pilot Rob Barsby said: "We paint with light to leave a remarkable picture in the night sky for events all over the world, whilst also occasionally being mistaken for UFOs.”

There will also be local food vendors and a fun fair at the event.

Rob added: "This event has been organised to help give something back to the community and to show a taster of what is happening in the new year, as The Gliding Centre will be hosting The Women's World Gliding Championships 2022 in August.

"The Gliding Centre and Aerosparx are working with schools and others over the coming months to educate. inspire to show the opportunities available to all as a career or a hobby."

The event at the weekend is sold out. To watch a video of the Aerosparx's displays, click here: https://youtu.be/JdZDvp9ktQo

