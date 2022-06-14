Vegan market returns to the heart of Harborough this weekend

A vegan market is to be held in the heart of Market Harborough this Sunday (June 19).

A vegan market is to be held in the heart of Market Harborough this Sunday (June 19).

The ever-popular mart will be staged in the Square in the town centre from 10.30am to 4pm.

The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

They have all been made and created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, the founder of Vegan Market Co, said: “We are so excited to be back in Market Harborough.

“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses,” said Lewis.