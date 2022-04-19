Two of the country's best fireworks teams to light up Market Harborough for Platinum Jubilee

A previous event.

Locally-based AeroSparx and Komodo Fireworks are already gearing up to wow the town with their spectacular night-time show on Sunday June 5.

The pyrotechnics experts will top off a jaw-dropping line-up of live tribute bands and all-action entertainment at Harborough Showground off Leicester Road.

Lutterworth-based AeroSparx and Market Harborough’s very own Komodo Fireworks will both show off their award-winning talents for the first time on home turf.

AeroSParx are the original market leaders in airborne pyrotechnics and paint with light to conjure stunning pictures across the night sky.

Komodo Fireworks promise to be equally incredibly entertaining on an extra-special weekend celebrating the Queen’s astonishing 70-year reign on the throne.

Owner Rob Sosbe has invented his very own ‘i-MOVE’ breakthrough.