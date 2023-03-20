News you can trust since 1854
Three choirs near Harborough will sing together for special night of songs and music

Three local choirs will be singing together for a special night of songs and music.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:10 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT

Three Choirs and Friends - made up of singers from Albany Singers, Trinity Singers and Valley Voices - will be performing on Saturday April 22, raising money for the local air ambulance.

The event, which starts at 7.30pm, will take place at the Holy Trinity Church in Rothwell and tickets cost £10 (children under 16 £5) - cash only please.

Tickets are available from the various choir groups: Albany Singers 07935 666225; Trinity Singers 07752 132587; Valley Voices 07971 989081.

    Tickets can also be purchased at the Wilbarston Post Office, Main Street, Wilbarston, and Mark Churcher Goldsmiths, 66 Station Road, Desborough.

    There will be a raffle and all proceeds on the night will go towards the local air ambulance.

    To find out more about the choirs - Albany Singers, Trinity Singers and Valley Voices - find them by searching their names on Facebook.

