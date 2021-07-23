This year's Lutterworth Big Bike Ride is scheduled to take place next month.

This year's Lutterworth Big Bike Ride is scheduled to take place on August 22.

With Rotary’s annual bike ride cancelled last year due to Covid, planning is underway for this year's event which is scheduled to take place on Sunday August 22.

As in previous years the event will be based in the grounds of Misterton Hall and there will be four routes to choose from, 11, 23, 39 and 67 mile routes.

The Rotary's Peter Osborn said: "We look forward to welcoming previous entrants and new riders and their families who may have taken to the saddle during lockdown.

"Neil Green Catering, the event’s main sponsor, will again be providing a hog roast or vegetarian alternative [included in the entry price] for cyclists to enjoy when they return at the end of their route to Misterton Hall.

"The event is a great opportunity to get some exercise, explore the rolling countryside of South Leicestershire and help raise money for good causes.

"In the eight years that the event has been running over £30,000 has been raised for charities. This year we are pleased to support Epilepsy Action, Cystic Fibrosis and Rotary charites at home and abroad."