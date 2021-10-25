Take part in a Halloween trail at Foxton Locks

Foxton Halloween trail...Clea Barron, 6, Pete Barron, Carly Barron and Isla Barron, 7. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Fancy having a bit of Halloween fun helping out Fred the Friendly Phantom?

Then head straight for Foxtons Locks near Market Harborough.

Hapless Fred’s lost 16 bits and bobs around the Grand Union attraction.

Chris Parker at Foxton museum with Mike during the Halloween trail. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

And he wants you to help track them down.

Explaining more, Chris Parker, an assistant at the canal museum at Foxton, said: “We started the Halloween trail here last Saturday (October 16) and it went ever so well across the weekend.

“It’s all great fun for children and families – and it gives the locks a whole new dimension.

“For just £1 you’ll get a map of the site, all the clues you’ll need to find Fred’s missing goodies and a canal museum pencil.

“We’re also staging a ghost hunt in the museum itself as well,” said Chris, who lives on a houseboat at the 19th century locks.

“The Halloween event is bringing a lot of people here to the locks.

“So they’re enjoying seeing this genuine engineering marvel as well as getting out into the Great Outdoors at the same time.”

You can go along and get behind Fred the Friendly Phantom from 10am-4pm on a Wednesday and 11am-5pm on a weekend until Sunday October 31.

“We are also always looking for volunteers here.

“So if you’d like to come along and help us out here at the museum and the locks just get in touch with us,” said Chris.