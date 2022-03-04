Spring market will be be staged in Harborough this month

Organised by Mish Mash Markets, the mart will go ahead from 10am to 3pm at Market Harborough Congregational Church at the top of the town’s High Street.

A spring market packed with all sorts of goodies and gifts is to be staged in Market Harborough on Saturday March 19.

Organised by Mish Mash Markets, the mart will go ahead from 10am to 3pm at Market Harborough Congregational Church at the top of the town’s High Street.

Customers will be able to use the church’s Bowden Lane entrance on the day with free entry and guide dogs only.

A pop-up feelgood cafe will be serving hot drinks, soft drinks and seriously good brownies.

The special event is to be held after the organisers hosted a successful Christmas Fayre in November at the same venue.

Stallholders already confirmed for the spring market include Dragonfly & Co, The Wild Bee and Me, Cakes by Minel, Felicitous Home and Striped Wave.

Mish Mash Markets was set up locally last year by work colleagues Fiona Waterfield and Elaine McGoogan as the country started to emerge from the Covid pandemic.

“Our company's aim is to showcase small local businesses, whether their products are handmade or sourced from elsewhere.

“For some of them, it is their primary business.

“For others it's a hobby/side hustle that they want to share with the world,” said Fiona and Elaine.

“They all deserve a chance and it's a great way for the Harborough community to shop local too.”