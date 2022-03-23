Spring Market set to return to Harborough with street foods, arts and crafts

The Spring Market is set to return to The Square in Market Harborough with a dazzling mix of street foods, artisan groceries, arts, crafts and accessories.

Zoom Events is once again teaming up with Harborough District Council to stage this year’s extended three-day mart from Friday April 1 to Sunday April 3.

You’ll be able to tuck into a wide range of freshly-prepared hot food including churros, halloumi burgers or fries, Mexican dishes and Japanese street food.

“The selection of artisan groceries will be equally varied, including sweet treats such as chocolate bars, fudge and gourmet doughnuts to continental cheeses, olives and Indian meals,” said Harborough council.

“Accompanying the food market will be a wide range of stalls with unusual arts, crafts, jewellery and homewares.”

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough council, said: “We’re pleased to once again host this popular market, in partnership with Zoom Events, adding to our already diverse range of regular markets.

“As well as enjoying great food and everything else on offer, it will also bring people into the town centre which is great for all local businesses.”

Fascinating items for the home will be on sale alongside terrific gift ideas.

Tanzanian crafts, Italian clothing and Indian rugs as well as fragrance lamps, candles and novelty garden items handmade in the UK will all be on show.

Paul Kennedy, director of Zoom Events, said: “We are looking forward to returning to Market Harborough where our markets have received a warm welcome from local people over several years.

“Following the lifting of Covid restrictions we are delighted to be hosting an extended Spring Market,” said Paul.

“We are always able to attract great quality and choice of stalls to our Market Harborough Markets with a varied line up.”

The market will be open next Friday from 11am to 6pm, from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday.