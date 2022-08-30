South Leicestershire volunteer group wants you to join them at its next coffee morning fundraiser

The South Leicestershire Fundraising Group is holding a Marie Curie fundraising coffee morning on September 17.

A volunteer group in south Leicestershire is holding a Marie Curie fundraising coffee morning on September 17.

It is just off the Harborough patch in Narborough but it is still open to all residents in the south Leicestershire area.

The event is being run by the South Leicestershire Fundraising Group at will take place between 10am-12.00pm at St Pius X Church Hall, 52 Leicester Road, Narborough LE19 2DF.

There will be cake, tea or coffee, raffle, bric-a-brac, tombola and cards. Admission is £2.50 each - children free. Everyone is welcome.

Money raised at the event will help Marie Curie Nurses care for more people living with a terminal illness across the UK. Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/MCSouthLeicestershire to donate.

The South Leicestershire Fundraising Group is looking for new volunteers. Contact [email protected] or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk to find out more about what is involved with being a volunteer.

More about Marie Curie