South Leicestershire volunteer group wants you to join them at its next coffee morning fundraiser

The event is being run by the South Leicestershire Fundraising Group and will take place on September 17

By Phil Hibble
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:49 am
The South Leicestershire Fundraising Group is holding a Marie Curie fundraising coffee morning on September 17.
It is just off the Harborough patch in Narborough but it is still open to all residents in the south Leicestershire area.

The event is being run by the South Leicestershire Fundraising Group at will take place between 10am-12.00pm at St Pius X Church Hall, 52 Leicester Road, Narborough LE19 2DF.

    There will be cake, tea or coffee, raffle, bric-a-brac, tombola and cards. Admission is £2.50 each - children free. Everyone is welcome.

    Money raised at the event will help Marie Curie Nurses care for more people living with a terminal illness across the UK. Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/MCSouthLeicestershire to donate.

    The South Leicestershire Fundraising Group is looking for new volunteers. Contact [email protected] or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk to find out more about what is involved with being a volunteer.

    More about Marie Curie

    If you have any questions about terminal illness and are looking for support, Marie Curie is here to help you and your family. You can call the Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm)* or visit Mariecurie.org.uk/helpYou can also visit community.mariecurie.org.uk to share experiences and find support anytime of the day or night.

