It’ll take place on May 17
Soups and suspenders will be the subject of the next Little Bowden Society talk.
The Little Bowden Society May Meeting will be held on Wednesday May 17 at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden, starting at 7.30pm.
The guest speaker will be local Desborough Historian, Mike Stroud on the topic of Soups to Suspenders, The story of the Symington Brothers. Non members welcome.
Find our more about the Little Bowden Society at http://www.michael-milsom.org.uk/litboweb/start.htm - or search for them on Facebook.