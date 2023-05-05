News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
Less than a minute ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
3 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
6 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
18 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action

Soups and suspenders will be the subject of the next Little Bowden Society talk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

It’ll take place on May 17

By The Newsroom
Published 5th May 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:37 BST
The guest speaker will be local Desborough Historian, Mr. Mike Stroud on the topic of Soups to Suspenders, The story of the Symington Brothers. Images copyright of the Leicestershire County Council.The guest speaker will be local Desborough Historian, Mr. Mike Stroud on the topic of Soups to Suspenders, The story of the Symington Brothers. Images copyright of the Leicestershire County Council.
The guest speaker will be local Desborough Historian, Mr. Mike Stroud on the topic of Soups to Suspenders, The story of the Symington Brothers. Images copyright of the Leicestershire County Council.

Soups and suspenders will be the subject of the next Little Bowden Society talk.

The Little Bowden Society May Meeting will be held on Wednesday May 17 at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden, starting at 7.30pm.

The guest speaker will be local Desborough Historian, Mike Stroud on the topic of Soups to Suspenders, The story of the Symington Brothers. Non members welcome.

Find our more about the Little Bowden Society at http://www.michael-milsom.org.uk/litboweb/start.htm - or search for them on Facebook.

Related topics:Facebook