The guest speaker will be local Desborough Historian, Mr. Mike Stroud on the topic of Soups to Suspenders, The story of the Symington Brothers. Images copyright of the Leicestershire County Council.

Soups and suspenders will be the subject of the next Little Bowden Society talk.

The Little Bowden Society May Meeting will be held on Wednesday May 17 at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden, starting at 7.30pm.

Non members welcome.