Snowdrop event near Harborough postponed - but hopefully it will be back next weekend

Two beautiful gardens won’t be able to open to the public in Harborough as planned this weekend because their owners are suffering from Covid.

Hedgehog Hall at Tilton on the hill and Westview in Great Glen are both taking part in the highly-acclaimed National Garden Scheme’s 2022 Snowdrop Festival.