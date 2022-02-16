Snowdrop event near Harborough postponed - but hopefully it will be back next weekend
The gardens won’t be able to open to the public this weekend because their owners are suffering from Covid
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:09 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:10 pm
Two beautiful gardens won’t be able to open to the public in Harborough as planned this weekend because their owners are suffering from Covid.
Hedgehog Hall at Tilton on the hill and Westview in Great Glen are both taking part in the highly-acclaimed National Garden Scheme’s 2022 Snowdrop Festival.
They won’t be open this weekend but the owners are still hoping to welcome visitors to admire their glorious gardens over the weekend of February 26 and 27.