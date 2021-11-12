Snap up brand new Christmas toys at bargain prices at Harborough market

You’ll be able to snap up brand new Christmas toys at bargain prices at Market Harborough market next Saturday (November 20).

You’ll be able to snap up brand new Christmas toys at bargain prices at Market Harborough market next Saturday (November 20).

The stall is being run by the town’s Rotary Club, led by past president Rotarian Gillian Bindley.

All money raised will go to Rotary charities.

One of the good causes is Shelterbox, an international group which provides emergency shelters and provisions when disaster strikes.

The toys on sale were going to be sold at the Rotary Club’s Santa’s grotto.

But the event will not be running this year.