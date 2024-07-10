Severn Trent named as headline sponsor for Leamington’s Art in the Park Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leamington’s beloved family festival, ‘Art in the Park,’ is thrilled to announce Severn Trent as its headline sponsor for this year’s event.

The prominent water company, currently engaged in the transformative Bathing Rivers project in the town, is stepping up to support the vibrant community festival scheduled for August 3rd and 4th.

Taking place in the picturesque Jephson Gardens and Mill Gardens, the festival is a unique, free arts celebration that showcases, sells, and provides live demonstrations from over 200 talented local artists. In addition to the array of visual arts, attendees can enjoy theater performances, live music, numerous stalls, delicious food and drink, and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to Severn Trent's generous sponsorship of £6,000, this year’s festival is set to be even more spectacular. The company will be present at the event alongside Severn Rivers Trust, offering engaging activities centered around river health and environmental awareness, all tied into the arts.

Art in the Park 2023

Kate Livingston, Director of Art in the Park, expressed her excitement, stating, “We are absolutely delighted to have Severn Trent on board as our headline sponsor. Their support has been instrumental in ensuring that this year’s festival can go ahead, and it means so much to the local community. The partnership with Severn Trent not only highlights their commitment to improving our local environment but also enriches our festival with valuable educational activities that everyone can enjoy.”