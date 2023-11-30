The charity collection event is being organised by the Market Harborough Round Table

Santa will be slowly working his way around Great Bowden and Lubenham, waving to children and adults alike as he passes.

His sleigh will be brightly lit with music playing so he’ll be hard to miss!

The event is being organised by the Market Harborough Round Table.

The collections will take place on the following dates:

Sainsbury's: Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10 (9.30am - 3.30pm).

Great Bowden: Tuesday December 12 (5.30pm - 8pm)

Lubenham: Thursday December 14 (5.30pm - 8pm).

For more details on the routes, visit https://www.facebook.com/HarboroughRoundTable

Tom Hardy, from the Round Table, said: "We will be doing a door-to-door collection to raise money for local charities, so if you can spare a few coins that would be greatly appreciated. Currently, we can only accept cash. Throughout the year we invite charities and good causes to come forward to make a request for consideration."