Santa will be coming to Great Bowden and Lubenham – here are the dates

The charity collection event is being organised by the Market Harborough Round Table
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
His sleigh will be brightly lit with music playing so he’ll be hard to miss!

The event is being organised by the Market Harborough Round Table.

The collections will take place on the following dates:

    • Sainsbury's: Saturday December 9 and Sunday December 10 (9.30am - 3.30pm).
    • Great Bowden: Tuesday December 12 (5.30pm - 8pm)
    • Lubenham: Thursday December 14 (5.30pm - 8pm).

    For more details on the routes, visit https://www.facebook.com/HarboroughRoundTable

    Tom Hardy, from the Round Table, said: "We will be doing a door-to-door collection to raise money for local charities, so if you can spare a few coins that would be greatly appreciated. Currently, we can only accept cash. Throughout the year we invite charities and good causes to come forward to make a request for consideration."

    "In the last year we have donated to many charities including Jubilee Foodbank, HAB Anti-bullying, Baby Basics, Home-Start South Leicestershire and many others, as well as giving cash prizes to the schools competing in the ‘It’s a knockout’ competition we run at the carnival each year. Along with our Sainsbury’s collections on December 9 and 10, we hope to raise around £2,500 which will all go to local causes.”

