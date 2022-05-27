Riders of all ages and abilities can enjoy the Bruntingthorpe Festival of Cycling in June

Bike riders of all ages and all abilities are being invited to the Bruntingthorpe Festival of Cycling, on the weekend of June 25 and 26 by Welland Valley Cycling Club in partnership with Cox Automotive.

“It’s your chance to take to two wheels in a traffic-free environment and have some fun on the airfield and the go-kart track.

“There’s Bikeability training for youngsters, sponsored rides, E bike testing, skills sessions for youngsters, have-a-go off-road, bike maintenance, a fastest lap challenge and road ride training,” said the cycling club.

You can see the two-day event brochure here: wellandvalleycc.co.uk

Admission and all activities are free but you must register in advance before going along.

And you must wear a cycle helmet for all activities.

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.