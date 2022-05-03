Range of stunning gardens in and around Harborough are being opened up to the public in June

A range of stunning gardens in and around Market Harborough are being opened up to the public in June.

They are just some of 20 gardens bursting with summer colour in Leicestershire which are opening up as part of the National Garden scheme.

“We have a great variety of gardens from country house to group opening and allotments.

For full d etails about all of our Leicestershire open gardens including accessibility, entrance fees, dog friendly gardens, and pre booking, visit www.ngs.org.uk,” said the National Garden organisers.

Opening every Wednesday afternoon throughout June from 2pm-4.30 pm is Stoke Albany House on Desborough Road in Stoke Albany, near Market Harborough.

It’s a four-acre country house garden with wide herbaceous borders. In June there will be a dazzling display of roses, the walled grey garden and the Nepeta walk arched with roses will be in flower.

Stoke Albany House also boasts a Mediterranean garden, heated greenhouse, Potager with topiary, a water feature and garden sculptures.

The owner has been planting more trees and shrubs, including an Atlas cedar and American pines, to enhance the existing mature collection.

Thorpe Lubenham Hall on Farndon Road at Lubenham, near Market Harborough, will open from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Wednesday June 15.

This impressive country house features 15 acres of garden with a great range of herbaceous planting including alliums, peonies, nepeta, digitalis, geranium campanula, wisteria and roses.

“Many of the summer flowering shrubs will be at their best and there are wilderness walks amongst some magnificent trees with spectacular views to open country,” said the National Garden scheme.

Oak Tree House on North Road in South Kilworth, near Lutterworth, will be welcoming visitors from 11am-4pm on Saturday June 18.

This garden has colourful herbaceous plants.

They include dahlias, fuchsias, cosmos, heleniums and a lot of brightly-coloured annuals which self-seed around the garden.

There is a pergola decked with clematis and roses, an ornamental pond and vegetable plots.

Brickfield house on Rockingham Road in Cottingham, near Market Harborough, will throw its doors open for the first time from 11am-4pm on Friday June 24.

The two-acre garden has spectacular views overlooking the gorgeous Welland Valley - and stars a kitchen garden, an orchard, herbaceous borders filled with roses, perennials and shrubs.

Many pots decorate the garden filled with succulents, herbs and colourful annuals.

And on Sunday June 26 Westbrooke House garden at 52 Scotland Road in Little Bowden, Market Harborough, will be open from 10.30am-5pm.

You’ll be able to stroll through six acres of gardens, approached through a tree-lined driveway of mature limes and giant redwoods.

This garden features a walled flower and kitchen garden, fernery, wildlife pond, lawns, woodland paths and a meadow with a wildflower area, ha-ha and hornbeam avenue.

“In addition to all of these beautiful gardens there are another 12 gardens opening throughout June – you can visit our website at www.ngs.org.uk for many more details,” said the National Garden scheme.