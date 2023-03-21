Premier League goalkeeper is coming to Harborough to pass on his experience to youngsters

Premier League goalkeeper Asmir Begovic will be coming to Market Harborough to pass on his experience to youngsters.

A Premier League goalkeeper will be coming to Market Harborough during the Easter holidays to pass on his experience to youngsters.

Everton's Asmir Begovic - whose former clubs include Stoke City, Chelsea and Bournemouth - is running a football camp for boys and girls ages six to 16 at Harborough Town Football Club from April 4-6.

The Bosnian international, who won a Premier League medal during his time at Chelsea, said he is excited to bring his AB1 Academy to area for the first time.

"Goalkeeping camps are designed to provide young goalkeepers with the best experience regardless of their level of ability," he said.

"Even if they are just curious about goalkeeping and starting to enjoy the game or more accomplished, the focus is on development, improvement, and fun."

