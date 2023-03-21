News you can trust since 1854
Premier League goalkeeper is coming to Harborough to pass on his experience to youngsters

The football camp is open to boys and girls aged 6-16

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT
Premier League goalkeeper Asmir Begovic will be coming to Market Harborough to pass on his experience to youngsters.
A Premier League goalkeeper will be coming to Market Harborough during the Easter holidays to pass on his experience to youngsters.

Everton's Asmir Begovic - whose former clubs include Stoke City, Chelsea and Bournemouth - is running a football camp for boys and girls ages six to 16 at Harborough Town Football Club from April 4-6.

The Bosnian international, who won a Premier League medal during his time at Chelsea, said he is excited to bring his AB1 Academy to area for the first time.

    "Goalkeeping camps are designed to provide young goalkeepers with the best experience regardless of their level of ability," he said.

    "Even if they are just curious about goalkeeping and starting to enjoy the game or more accomplished, the focus is on development, improvement, and fun."

    Prices are: £20 for one day; £35 for two days; £50 for 3 days. For more information or the register, visit https://ab1academy.com/leicester-camp

