Popular Wistow Maze is poised to reopen after the tough pandemic lockdowns - with an appropriate shape

A magical maze attraction in the Harborough district is poised to reopen after the tough pandemic lockdowns – in the shape of a pheonix rising from the ashes.

The award-winning Wistow Maze near Kibworth Beauchamp is marking a new beginning of hope and freedom as it’s thrown back open to the public on Monday July 19.

The giant eight-acre maize maze has a fun quiz trail hidden in its three miles of pathways - with high level bridges and towers giving stunning panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Visitors are being set the challenge of finding 12 quiz boards which will test their knowledge on other mythical creatures.

“The Phoenix is often used as a symbol of recovery and renewal, which seems very appropriate for this year,” said Diana Brooks, who owns Wistow Maze.

“We have so much space here and our absolutely majestic maze offers great outdoor entertainment for both the young and the old alike.”

Visitors can also take part in a whole range of mini mazes and games in the Activity Funyard, which includes a space-hopper track, hoopla, beanbag throwing and a football shooting game.

Just a hop, skip and a jump across the road is the popular Wistow Rural Centre.

The venue boasts a cafe, garden centre, art gallery, model village and a string of special-interest shops, making it a great day out for everyone.

Wistow Maze has been crowned Leicestershire’s “Best Visitor Attraction” and attracts over 20,000 visitors every year.

It will be open every day from 10am-6pm from Monday July 19 until Sunday September 5.

The maze will then be open on a weekend only until Sunday September 19.

Adults will be charged £8.50, children £6.95 and Family Tickets (2+2) are £28.

You can find out more on www.wistow.com or by calling 07884 403889.

Wistow Maze is situated opposite Wistow Rural Centre, which is signed from the A6 at Great Glen and Kibworth and the A5199 at Kilby.