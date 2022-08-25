Popular Food and Drink Festival returns to Harborough this weekend

Thousands turned out for the last event In 2019.

A free Food and Drink Festival is returning to Harborough after a two-year break.

The event will be held at Welland Park on Saturday August 27 and Sunday August 28.

Before the pandemic in 2020 the event had become popular in the area, celebrating local food and drink businesses and allowing visitors to try local produce, watch cooking demonstrations and meet up with friends and family. Thousands turned out to the festival’s last offering in 2019, which was also held at the same location.

This year there will be local, national and international cuisine on offer including hot food, a drinks zone, cakes, cheese, pies, street food and more. The event will also include live music.

Most Popular

It has been organised by Harborough Live Events, in partnership with Harborough District Council and festival will welcome food and drink producers including Picks Organic, Gelati Rossa, Mirch Massala, Farrinheight, Platinum Pancakes and many more.

Council leader Cllr Phil King said: “It’s great to have this event back, following on from the success of the recent classic car show in the town centre. It’s previously attracted a huge number of people and the food and drink on offer is not to be missed. Best of all it’s free entry, so bring picnic blankets, chairs, sunhat and suncream, and enjoy a lovely day with friends and family.”

Gates open at 10am on Saturday until 5pm, and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.