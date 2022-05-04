Popular dog festival will return to Lutterworth this weekend

The charity Lutterworth Dog Festival will finally return to the town this Sunday (May 8) after being postponed three times.
The ever-popular event is run by Lutterworth and District Round Table.
The show will go ahead from 12midday until 5pm on Lutterworth Recreation Ground on Coventry Road.
“We have a shopping village, food stalls, ‘have a go’ dog agility and temptation alley, a live band and fun dog show classes, including best sausage catcher,” said the local Round Table group.
You can find out more on the event’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Lutterworthdogfestival