New Harborough Museum exhibition marks 380th anniversary of Battle of Naseby

Published 27th May 2025, 16:17 BST
Armour and every day historic objects will be on display.
A new exhibition at Harborough Museum charts the effects of the Battle of Naseby on the area in 1645.

The free exhibition, created by Anthony Cherrington of Market Harborough Historical Society, commemorates the battle’s 380th anniversary.

The battle is considered among the most decisive of the 17th century British Civil War.

Market Harborough and the surrounding area played a crucial role as a strategic location during the fighting.

Visitors will see historic armour from the time as well as everyday objects.

The exhibition runs until August 9.

