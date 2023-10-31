News you can trust since 1854
New choir celebrates a year of song and fundraising

Magic Voices choir started in Market Harborough in October 2022, under the Musical Director Jon Watson-Tate.
By Naomi ShawContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 10:49 GMT
He also runs a choir in Rugby and the two have joined together for a number of concerts over the year. Magic Voices have 17 choirs around the country, more information is available on their website.

Their most recent concert was in Rugby and raised over £100 for the Rugby Foodbank and a similar amount for Hope4 (which helps homeless, temporarily housed and people in food poverty in Rugby).

They also raised over £200 for the Market Harborough foodbank in September at a concert at the Methodist Church.

Celebrating a year of song
    Their music is bespoke arrangements by the founder of Magic Voices, Andy Rumble, and they cover a range of contemporary songs ranging from musicals to well known hits.

    They will be singing a sample from their repertoire, including Christmas songs, at the Harborough Lights Switch On on 18th November, at Rugby Christmas Lights Switch On on 19th November and also at the Grange Farm Christmas Barn in Thorpe Langton on 16th December.

    The choir rehearses on a Thursday evening at the Church 0f England School on Fairfield Road, with free taster sessions offered. It's easy to book for a taster on their website magicvoices.co.uk.

