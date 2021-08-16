Music festival will be staged in Harborough next summer - after it had to be cancelled this year

Leicester’s One Big Weekend will be back on August 13 and August 14, 2022.

A major charity fundraising music festival will be staged in Market Harborough next summer after it had to be cancelled this year.

Leicester’s One Big Weekend should have been held over the last weekend.

But it’s had to be called off amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And it will now be held at Market Harborough’s Showground site on August 13 and August 14, 2022.

Most tickets booked online for this year’s event have now been refunded by the organisers, Leicester-based Sue Young Cancer Support.

“We are waiting to issue a small number of refunds to festival-goers who have yet to contact us with their bank details and others who paid through PayPal.

“We continue working hard to process refunds as and when they come in,” said the charity.

“Obviously, some people have held on to their tickets for next year, which is great!

“The festival was due to welcome around 23,000 people.

“But after consultation with Public Health in June - before restrictions started to lift - that number was cut to around 4,000, including staff working on site.

“The festival was due to be our major fundraising event of the year - and limiting numbers meant that it could not run at a profit.”

Sarah Staples, media officer for Sue Young Cancer Support, said: “Postponing Leicester’s One Big Weekend was an extremely tough decision.

“We’re delighted to have a new date, when hopefully restrictions will have lifted further and we can hold it safely with the maximum number of festival-goers joining us.

“We’ll be working hard over the next 12 months to make sure it’s bigger and even better!”