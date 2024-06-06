Major D-Day exhibition at Lutterworth & District Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major exhibition, marking the 80th anniversary was opened today by the Lutterworth Town Mayor.

Lutterworth Mayor, Cllr Robert Coleman, officially opened the new exhibition at Lutterworth & District Museum today (June 6th).

June 6th marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in |Normandy, France leading to the liberation of France & Western Europe in World War II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This major exhibition marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and features the stories of local men who took part in the landings and the efforts of those at home.

Most Popular

Lutterworth Mayor opens exibition featuring his father

The exhibition will be a poignant one for Rob as his father, Sapper George Coleman of The Royal Engineers was one of those who took part in the landings.