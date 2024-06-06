Major D-Day exhibition at Lutterworth & District Museum

By TONY HIRONSContributor
Published 6th Jun 2024, 14:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A major exhibition, marking the 80th anniversary was opened today by the Lutterworth Town Mayor.

Lutterworth Mayor, Cllr Robert Coleman, officially opened the new exhibition at Lutterworth & District Museum today (June 6th).

June 6th marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in |Normandy, France leading to the liberation of France & Western Europe in World War II.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This major exhibition marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and features the stories of local men who took part in the landings and the efforts of those at home.

Most Popular
    Lutterworth Mayor opens exibition featuring his fatherLutterworth Mayor opens exibition featuring his father
    Lutterworth Mayor opens exibition featuring his father

    The exhibition will be a poignant one for Rob as his father, Sapper George Coleman of The Royal Engineers was one of those who took part in the landings.

    The exhibition takes place in The Lutterworth & District Museum which is situated in the centre of Lutterworth at ‘Highpoint’, Market Street (next door to the newly renovated Shambles pub). It will run throughout June. Entry is free and the Museum is open Thursday to Saturday from 10.30am to 3.30pm and Sundays from 1.00pm to 3.30pm.

    Related topics:Mayor