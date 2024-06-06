Major D-Day exhibition at Lutterworth & District Museum
Lutterworth Mayor, Cllr Robert Coleman, officially opened the new exhibition at Lutterworth & District Museum today (June 6th).
June 6th marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings in |Normandy, France leading to the liberation of France & Western Europe in World War II.
This major exhibition marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and features the stories of local men who took part in the landings and the efforts of those at home.
The exhibition will be a poignant one for Rob as his father, Sapper George Coleman of The Royal Engineers was one of those who took part in the landings.
The exhibition takes place in The Lutterworth & District Museum which is situated in the centre of Lutterworth at ‘Highpoint’, Market Street (next door to the newly renovated Shambles pub). It will run throughout June. Entry is free and the Museum is open Thursday to Saturday from 10.30am to 3.30pm and Sundays from 1.00pm to 3.30pm.