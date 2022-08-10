Lutterworth RFC will mark its 150th anniversary with a day of events

Lutterworth RFC

Lutterworth RFC will be celebrating its 150th anniversary on Sunday September 4.

The club’s ground in Ashby Lane, Bitteswell, will be open from 10am for children and adults to find out more about playing rugby.

There will be displays and coaching for mini and junior boy and girl players followed in the afternoon by games for children, a barbecue and live music.

Adults interested in taking up the sport can also find out more about joining a team or coaching courses available.

Most Popular

Events co-ordinator Mike Entwistle said: “Everyone is welcome, so if you have children who might be interested in playing rugby please bring them along to see what a great atmosphere there is for all members of the family.”