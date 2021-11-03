Looking for an unusual Christmas present? Harborough's Autumn Market returns this weekend

The market will be offering a wide selection of street foods, grocery products, arts, crafts, clothing and accessories.

An action-packed Autumn Market is returning to Market Harborough with a bang this weekend.

The mart will be offering a wide selection of street foods, grocery products, arts, crafts, clothing and accessories.

The market is being staged by Zoom Events alongside Harborough District Council.

And it will take place across the weekend from this Friday to Sunday (November 5-7).

Local traders as well as stall holders from across the East Midlands are looking forward to returning to Market Harborough after they were derailed by the Covid pandemic last year.

“Visitors to the market will be able to choose from a host of foodie products.

“These include pork or chicken souvlaki, German sausages, crepes made from seasonal, organic and fair-trade ingredients plus traditional Thai, Chinese, Mexican and Japanese street foods,” said Harborough council.

“Among groceries to take home will be fine cheeses, olives, Turkish delight, samosas, award winning preserves and much more.

“For those seeking unusual homeware, gifts or doing some early Christmas shopping there will be a large selection of stalls selling unique arts, crafts, clothing, decorations and accessories.

“There will also be handcrafted Christmas gifts and Italian clothing to Portuguese crafts, and lots more gift ideas.”

Cllr Phil King, the leader of Harborough council, said: “This is yet another exciting event in the district, adding to the diversity of markets we’ve recently hosted.

“All the signs are that our events are helping to attract back visitors and residents into our town centres.

“Not only will visitors be able to sample the delights of the market, they will importantly visit other local shops and hospitality outlets as they continue to grow back from the effects of the pandemic.”

Paul Kennedy, the director of Zoom Events, said: “We are looking forward to returning to Market Harborough with a strong line up of stalls which will add extra colour and character to the centre of town. “It’s fantastic that we can hold the market again following the successful vaccination rollout after a difficult 18 months.”

The Autumn Market will be open from 11am-6pm on Friday, from 9am-6pm on Saturday and from 10am-5pm on Sunday.