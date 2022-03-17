Live music and fireworks will mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Harborough

Organised by Komodo Fireworks, the event to celebrate the Queen’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne is going to be held at the 90-acre site from 3pm-12 midnight on Saturday June 4.

Celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Market Harborough are set to go with a right royal bang.

Spectacular fireworks will light up the skies and tribute acts and local bands will hit the stage at Harborough Showground off Leicester Road.

Organised by Komodo Fireworks, the event to celebrate the Queen’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne is going to be held at the 90-acre site from 3pm-12 midnight on Saturday June 4.

“With plenty of delicious food stalls, a licensed bar for you to enjoy and entertainment for all ages including a funfair and local craft stalls, this promises to be a fantastic night,” said Market Harborough-based Komodo Fireworks.

Tribute bands including Queen Real Magic, Little Remix and Coldplay Live will kickstart the action at 3pm.

They’ll be backed up by supporting acts such as From the Archives and The Replicats.

“After a fantastic night of bands we have a jaw-dropping fireworks display brought to you by our Market Harborough team and twice British Musical Fireworks Champions - Komodo Fireworks,” said the company.

“Watch as they Paint the Sky with fireworks that dance in time with the music taking us through the entire seven thrilling decades of our glorious monarch's reign.”

And the colour-packed extravaganza of sound and vision will be topped by the Big Jubilee Lunch from 12.30pm-11pm the next day on Sunday June 5.

“Komodo Fireworks and Harborough Live Events will take us back in time and bring everyone a day of family fun and entertainment.

“The beautiful Bowfiddle Quartet will be playing modern day music with strings and there’ll be amazing vocals from Kiel Wilkinson.

“We’ll have a brilliant set of rock ‘n’ roll from Leicestershire band the JukeBox Jets and the Ministry of Soul are lined up to blow people away.

“We’ll have the fabulous Little Big Band, a 10-piece live brass band playing the very best all-time favourites.

“And the evening will finish with a sensational fireworks finale and a few little added extras just to cap it all off.”