Little Bowden Society's April meeting will feature a Desert Island Discs session

A Desert Island Discs session, run by DJ Owen Brookes from Harborough FM, will be performed during the Little Bowden Society's April meeting.

Members have been requested to include their favourite record and why.

The event takes place on Wednesday, April 20 at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden at 7.30pm.

Visitors are welcome at £2 per head.

A few days later, the Little Bowden Society Open Day will be held on Saturday, April 23 at the St.Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden from 10am- 2pm.

There will be a stall with a rolling film show, society memorabilia, quality second hand book sale, a vintage 1950's Hornby Rail Layout and refreshments will be available.