Little Bowden Society will be holding another Fun Quiz Night  – everyone welcome

The event will be held on Wednesday September 20
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST

After the success of last year's quiz night, The Little Bowden Society will be holding another Fun Quiz Night on Wednesday September 20, as part of its September meeting.

The event, run by Alec and Carol Hodgson, will be held at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden at 7.30pm. Non members are welcome.

To find out more about about The Little Bowden Society visit their website at http://www.michael-milsom.org.uk/litboweb/start.htm or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/614467246005201/

