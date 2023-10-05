Listen to stories from a real life rocket man at Little Bowden Society's October meeting

After the success of the 'Life after Skylark' presentation in March, Roger Cooper returns to present 'A Career in Space Technology' on Wednesday October 18, at St. Nicholas Church Hall, 7.30pm. Non members welcome.

Roger Cooper has been involved in space technology for many years and was the author of Rocket Man, with reminiscences of a career as a real life rocket man spanning over 15 years involved with the British National Space Programme.